Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.