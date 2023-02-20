Credit Suisse Group Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $34.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

