Credit Suisse Group Boosts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $32.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of IBEX stock remained flat at $29.64 on Thursday. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. IBEX has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

