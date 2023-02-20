Credit Suisse Group Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $205.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.21.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.