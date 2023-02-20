Credit Suisse Group Boosts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $23.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.