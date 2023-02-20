Credit Suisse Group Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $47.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in US Foods by 157.6% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

