Credit Suisse Group Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ED. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. 3,654,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

