Credit Suisse Group Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $11.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.