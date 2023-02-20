Credit Suisse Group Increases Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $23.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

