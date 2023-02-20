Credit Suisse Group Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.70.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 515,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

