Credit Suisse Group Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE SITE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 515,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,527. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
