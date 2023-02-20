Credit Suisse Group Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $55.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 3,805,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

