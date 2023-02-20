Credit Suisse Group Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.32. 2,729,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

