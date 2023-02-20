Credit Suisse Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $480.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

