Credit Suisse Group Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

