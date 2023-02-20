Credit Suisse Group Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $47.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

US Foods stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in US Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $314,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in US Foods by 137.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $824,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

