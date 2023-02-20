Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.
Momentive Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.