Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

