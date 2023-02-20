CTF Capital Management LP Invests $13.81 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000. First Solar comprises approximately 10.7% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.28. 1,129,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.