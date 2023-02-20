Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CMI traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $257.47. 1,317,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

