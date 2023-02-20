Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.57% of Datadog worth $161,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Datadog

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

