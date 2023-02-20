Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.66.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

