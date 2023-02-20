Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.66.

DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

