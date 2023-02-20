Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.09 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.14.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Datadog by 2,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Datadog by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

