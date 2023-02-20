DeltaFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,766.69 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 68.2% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $20,766.69 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.70 or 0.27867117 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.