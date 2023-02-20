Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.55 ($0.59) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €40.60 ($43.66). 3,251,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.46 and a 200 day moving average of €36.98.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

