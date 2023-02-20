dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.67 million and approximately $7,375.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00387438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02793664 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $25,122.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.