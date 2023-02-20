Difesa Capital Management LP Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Difesa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.6% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

