Difesa Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Difesa Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.