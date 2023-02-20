Difesa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,000 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 5,490,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,067. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

