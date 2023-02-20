Difesa Capital Management LP Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,344,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 156,746 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 410,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,972,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. 4,926,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.