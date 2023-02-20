Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.62.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DLR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,039,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.