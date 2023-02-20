Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 221,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.