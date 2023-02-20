DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

DOCN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

