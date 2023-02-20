DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.62.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

