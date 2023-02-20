DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

