Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Raised by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 751.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $27.69 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

