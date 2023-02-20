Dohj LLC Acquires 313 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

