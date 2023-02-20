Dohj LLC Buys 3,258 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $58.80 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

