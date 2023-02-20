Dohj LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

