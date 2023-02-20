Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Shares of INTU opened at $404.38 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

