Dohj LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Water Works Stock Performance
NYSE:AWK opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Water Works (AWK)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.