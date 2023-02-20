Dohj LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.