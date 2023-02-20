Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 486.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.24% of Dominion Energy worth $716,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

