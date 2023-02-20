DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $67.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of DASH traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 23,601,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.