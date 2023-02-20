DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $21.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

