Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,782,800 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up about 2.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 3.85% of Farfetch worth $109,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.16. 11,702,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,826,512. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

