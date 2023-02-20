Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 12.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $476,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of SNOW traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,951,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $295.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.82.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
