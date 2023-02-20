DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $863,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

