DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.4 %
DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
