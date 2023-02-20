Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.18.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

