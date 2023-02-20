Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBX. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

