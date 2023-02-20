Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBX. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.