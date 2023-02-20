Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $37,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

